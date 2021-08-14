Adams throws 2 TDs, Alouettes roll past Elks

Vernon Adams Jr. passed for two touchdowns and Mario Alford returned a punt for a score as the Montreal Alouettes opened their season with a 30-13 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday night at Commonwealth Stadium.

William Stanback carried 18 times for 112 yards and David Cote kicked three field goals to help Montreal (1-0) snap a six-game losing streak in Edmonton.

Adams hit Jake Wieneke for a 42-yard touchdown midway through the opening quarter and Alford’s return with 4:09 left in the first half extended the Alouettes’ lead to 17-3. Cote’s 47-yard field goal with under a minute to play before the break made it 20-3.

After another three points from Cote, Adams found B.J. Cunningham for a 14-yard scoring strike with 5:46 remaining to extend the advantage to 30-6. Trevor Harris’ 11-yard TD pass to Shai Ross with 1:21 to go closed the scoring for Edmonton (0-2).

Harris finished 19 of 29 for 233 yards and James Wilder carried 15 times for 85 yards.