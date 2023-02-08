WASHINGTON (AP)Brendan Adams scored 35 points, including six in double overtime, as George Washington knocked off Richmond 107-105 on Wednesday night.

Adams also contributed six assists for the Colonials (12-12, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). James Bishop scored 33 points while shooting 13 for 23 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and added 10 assists. Ricky Lindo Jr. was 7 of 12 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Matt Grace led the Spiders (12-13, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. Isaiah Bigelow added 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Richmond. Tyler Burton also recorded 15 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.