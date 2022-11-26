WASHINGTON (AP)Brendan Adams’ 25 points helped George Washington defeat New Hampshire 75-54 on Saturday night.

Adams also added seven rebounds for the Colonials (4-2). Hunter Dean added 10 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Wildcats (2-3) were led by Matt Herasme, who posted 15 points and four assists. Nazim Derry added 15 points and Clarence O. Daniels II had 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.