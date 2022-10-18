LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Fired Nebraska football coach Scott Frost would have received a one-year contract extension and had his annual salary restored to $5 million if the Cornhuskers had shown improvement, gone 6-6 in the regular season and played in a bowl game, according to athletic director Trev Alberts.

The metrics had been kept private until a judge, citing state open records laws, on Tuesday ordered the terms made public. Alberts announced the terms on his radio show Tuesday night.

USA Today had sued the university after its custodian of records denied a reporter’s request for the metrics. The newspaper contended the information should be public under state law, just as coaches’ contracts are public records. The university argued the metrics were a personnel matter and confidential.

Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post sided with USA Today and ordered the university to release the information within seven days.

The metrics Alberts and Frost agreed upon did not guarantee Frost would be retained. Frost was fired Sept. 11, the day after a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern dropped the Huskers to 1-2 this year and 19-31 in Frost’s four-plus seasons. Mickey Joseph was named interim head coach.

Alberts and Frost last November agreed to a restructured contract that reduced Frost’s pay to $4 million this year. Had Frost made it through the season and won six games and gone to a bowl, he would have gotten a $1 million raise and his contract would have been extended a year to Dec. 31, 2027.

Nebraska is 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten, with Joseph winning two of the four games he has coached. The Huskers have an open date this week before hosting No. 18 Illinois on Oct. 29.

