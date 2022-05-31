LAS VEGAS (AP)A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Jackie Young scored 21 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 89-81 on Tuesday night in a battle of the top teams in each conference.

Las Vegas (9-1) won its seventh straight game for the best 10-game start in team history.

The Aces led 50-42 at halftime after Chelsea Gray stole it and raced to the other end for a buzzer-beating layup. The Aces had three players in double figures by halftime. Young had 15 points, Kelsey Plum added 13 and Wilson secured a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Gray also completed a three-point play with 11.9 seconds left in the third quarter for a 72-59 lead and her four-point possession, after Alyssa Thomas’ technical foul, made it 76-63.

Connecticut went on a 14-2 run to get within 87-79 with a minute to play, but the Aces put their starters back in and Wilson scored in the paint.

Plum finished with 18 points and seven assists and Gray scored 13 points for Las Vegas (9-1).

DeWanna Bonner scored 14 points and Thomas had 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Connecticut (6-3). Jonquel Jones added eight points and 13 rebounds, and Courtney Williams scored 13 points.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady sat courtside.

—

