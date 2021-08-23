Aces, Sun square off in showdown for first place

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces hope to avoid a season series sweep when they visit Jonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun in a battle of the league’s top two teams on Tuesday night.

Las Vegas (17-6) is tied with Connecticut (17-6) for the best record in the WNBA, but it dropped its first two meetings with the Sun. The teams lead third-place Seattle (18-7) by percentage points atop the league standings.

DeWanna Bonner scored 22 points to lead Connecticut to a 72-65 win at Las Vegas on May 23. Jones had 23 points to power the Sun to a 74-67 home win over the Aces on June 1.

Wilson, the Aces’ leading scorer averaging 19.3 points, was held to 14 points in each of those losses. Las Vegas will receive a boost in the form of Kiah Stokes and Kelsey Plum, neither of whom played in the first two meetings.

“You never know (how their presence will impact us) until you start playing the games,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “I just think that having more assets will be to our advantage.”

Las Vegas has won three straight, including sweeping a two-game home set versus Washington on Aug. 15-17. Plum scored 24 points in the Aces’ 93-83 victory over the Mystics last Tuesday.

Connecticut is coming off a sweep of its own as it bested Minnesota in back-to-back home games on Aug. 17-19. Bonner had a career-high 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Sun fend off the Lynx 82-71 last Thursday.

Jones totaled 20 points and seven rebounds against Minnesota, leading to her third Eastern Conference Player of the Week Award this season.

“Winning these two games in three days to win the series against them, it was fantastic,” Sun coach Curt Miller said. “(It was) very, very important for us.”

The Sun have won five straight regular-season bouts and boast the league’s best home record this season at 10-1. The Aces are 7-3 away from home.

–Field Level Media