Aces control Fever behind Williams’ 15 in 87-71 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Riquna Williams scored 15 points and Kelsey Plum added 14 and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 87-71 on Saturday.

The Aces (19-7) closed to within a half-game of the Connecticut Sun (19-6) for the WNBA’s top seed to the playoffs.

Plum’s basket with 3:24 left in the first quarter started a 14-3 run for Las Vegas to close the quarter and the Aces were never threatened the rest of the way.

Las Vegas started the second with a 16-4 outburst, and Chelsea Gray’s deep 3-pointer extended the lead to 43-21 with 6:04 left. The Aces led 50-31 at halftime and reached intermission with 13 assists on 19-made baskets and seven steals.

Gray and Jackie Young each scored 13 points, and Liz Cambage scored 12 and A’ja Wilson 11.

Kelsey Mitchell and Tiffany Mitchell each scored 15 for Indiana (5-19), Teaira McCowan 12, Lindsay Allen 11 and Jantel Lavender 10.