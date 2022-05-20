GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)The Atlantic Coast Conference reported a record total of $578.3 million in revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year with the addition of Notre Dame as a full football member for one season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league’s tax filing released Friday showed a 16.4% increase in revenue from $496.7 million in the previous year. There was also a nearly 20% increase in TV revenue in the second full season with the ESPN-partnered ACC Network.

The league distributed an average of nearly $36.1 million to member schools. That included roughly $34.9 million to Notre Dame, which typically receives a partial share as a football independent.

Notre Dame gave up its cherished independence for a year due to the pandemic, playing a 10-game ACC schedule in 2020.

By comparison, the ACC distributed an average of roughly $32.4 million for 2019-20 to its 14 full members with Notre Dame receiving about $10.8 million. And TV revenue has increased from roughly $288.6 million for the 2018-19 fiscal year ahead of the August 2019 launch of the ACC Network to $397.4 million in the filing for 2020-21.

