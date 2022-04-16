CHICAGO (AP)Jose Abreu homered for the first time this season, closer Liam Hendriks left the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Saturday.

Michael Kopech threw five solid innings, and Yasmani Grandal singled away from the shift to put Chicago ahead in the sixth. Eloy Jimenez and Tim Anderson added two hits apiece for the White Sox, who have won six of seven and are off to a 6-2 start for the first time since 2016 despite several key injuries.

Hendriks struck out Taylor Walls in the ninth for his fourth save after intentionally walking pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi to load the bases. Hendriks also got the save in a 3-2 win Friday night.

Reynaldo Lopez (2-0) allowed a run in an inning.

Grandal’s single off Ryan Thompson (1-1) gave the White Sox the lead for good in the sixth. Luis Robert scored after reaching on an error.

DODGERS 5, REDS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Trea Turner launched a two-run homer and Los Angeles finally caught up to some record-setting heat from Cincinnati rookie Hunter Greene, beating the skidding Reds for its fifth consecutive victory.

In his highly anticipated homecoming, Greene threw an astounding 39 pitches 100 mph or faster – most in a single game since pitch tracking began in 2008.

Making his second major league start on a cool Southern California evening, the 22-year-old right-hander also fired 13 pitches at least 101 mph – another record for a starter.

But with his velocity dipping slightly later in his outing, it was a 99 mph fastball to Turner that ended up in the left-field seats to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.

Turner finished with three hits and has a 27-game hitting streak going back to last season.

Dodgers starter Julio Urias outpitched Greene by giving up one hit in five shutout innings. Greene (1-1) was charged with three runs – two earned – and five hits over 5 1/3 innings with no walks and six strikeouts. He threw 80 pitches for the Reds, who lost their fifth straight game.

Daniel Hudson got two outs for his first save. Evan Phillips (1-1) worked a scoreless sixth.

ANGELS 7, RANGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Shohei Ohtani hit his third home run in two games, Noah Syndergaard won a matchup of local pitchers and Los Angeles defeated Texas.

The game featured two starters from opposite sides of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Syndergaard and Rangers lefty Taylor Hearn. It also became the latest showcase for Ohtani, the two-way superstar who won the AL MVP award last year.

Syndergaard (2-0) allowed two runs and five hits over six innings. Hearn (0-1) gave up three runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Both threw 82 pitches, but Syndergaard was more economical. He needed just five pitches to get through the first inning and did not walk anybody. The right-hander retired the last 10 batters he faced after giving up two runs in the third.

BRAVES 5, PADRES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Ian Anderson pitched one-run ball into the sixth inning, Matt Olson hit one of Atlanta’s three homers and the Braves beat San Diego.

Anderson (1-1) allowed two hits and struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings. Kenley Janson pitched the ninth for his second save.

Padres rookie starter Nick Martinez (0-1) was stung by the long ball. Ozzie Albies hit a solo shot on his second pitch of the game, and Olson and Marcell Ozuna also connected. Manny Pina also may have gone deep, but center fielder Trent Grisham made a sensational leaping catch at the wall in the second.

Jurickson Profar homered off Anderson in the second, and Grisham had a solo shot in the eighth. The Padres have lost four of five.

RED SOX 4, TWINS 0

BOSTON (AP) – Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts each hit a two-run homer and Tanner Houck held Minnesota scoreless over five-plus innings.

Houck (1-0) was solid, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out four. Matt Straham got the next three outs and Garrett Whitlock gave up just two hits while retiring the final seven.

Minnesota starter Sonny Gray (O-1) allowed a homer to Verdugo in the second inning before being pulled two batters later with right hamstring tightness. Gray tossed just 31 pitches, with a walk and one strikeout.

Josh Winder went 5 1/3 innings in relief, yielding two runs off four hits, a walk and Bogaerts’ home run while striking out two. The team said Gray is considered day-to-day.

ATHLETICS 7, BLUE JAYS 5

TORONTO (AP) – Cristian Pache hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning, Sean Murphy also connected and Oakland snapped a six-game losing streak against Toronto.

Facing Julian Merryweather (0-2), Pache hammered a 1-0 pitch into the right field bullpen for his first home run of the season and second of his career.

Oakland right-hander Dany Jimenez (1-0) worked one inning for the win and Lou Trivino pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his second save in three opportunities.

Toronto’s Matt Chapman and Zack Collins homered on consecutive pitches from Athletics right-hander Domingo Acevedo in the sixth as the Blue Jays erased a 5-2 deficit. Chapman’s two-run homer was his second of the season, while Collins connected for the first time.

CARDINALS 2, BREWERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Steven Matz (1-1) pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings and combined with three relievers on a five-hitter as St. Louis edged Milwaukee.

Paul DeJong hit a two-out RBI double in the fourth and Corey Dickerson singled home an insurance run with two outs in the eighth.

Giovanny Gallegos struck out Andrew McCutchen to end the eighth and worked around Willy Adames’ leadoff single in the ninth to earn his second save in two opportunities.

Adrian Houser (0-2) allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and three walks.

YANKEES 5, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) – Josh Donaldson hit his first home run since joining the Yankees, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth inning that lifted New York over Baltimore.

The Yankees broke through for four runs in the fifth, immediately after a 49-minute rain delay. Anthony Rizzo singled home a run and Giancarlo Stanton had a tying double.

Cedric Mullins hit a two-run homer for the Orioles in the third. Jameson Taillon pitched 4 2/3 innings for New York, then JP Sears (1-0) came on and earned his first career win, working out of a fifth-inning jam.

Clay Holmes got four straight outs for his first career save.

Travis Lakins (0-1) took the loss.

ASTROS 4, MARINERS 0

SEATTLE (AP) – Justin Verlander pitched three-hit ball over eight innings for his first win since July 2020, leading Houston past Seattle.

Martin Maldonado provided offense with a two-run homer for his first hit of the season.

A day after watching the Mariners pile up 11 runs against Houston pitching, Verlander (1-1) looked to be back in the form that earned him the 2019 AL Cy Young Award. He earned his first victory since beating Seattle on July 24, 2020, on opening day of the shortened 2020 season, before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Verlander finished eight innings for the first time since Sept. 1, 2019, when he threw a no-hitter against Toronto. He struck out eight with no walks on 87 pitches.

Maldonado connected off Chris Flexen (0-2). Jeremy Pena tripled in the seventh and scored on Jose Altuve’s single off reliever Matt Festa.

GIANTS 4, GUARDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) – Brandon Belt scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded grounder by Wilmer Flores in the eighth inning, sending San Francisco over Cleveland.

With one out, Flores hit a sharp grounder that second baseman Ernie Clement stopped before forcing out Brandon Crawford at second. But shortstop Amed Rosario had to delay his throw to first when first baseman Owen Miller was late getting back to the bag.

Austin Slater subsequently scored on a wild pitch by Nick Sandlin (0-1) to extend San Francisco’s lead to two.

Dominic Leone (1-0) worked a scoreless seventh for the win and Jake McGee earned his first save of the season.

PHILLIES 10, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) – Bryce Harper doubled in two runs, walked twice and stole home, and Philadelphia beat Miami.

Alec Bohm had two hits and three RBIs, and Nick Castellanos added two singles and an RBI for the Phillies, who snapped a four-game losing skid.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez (1-0) overcame a difficult season debut and threw five innings of two-run ball.

Trevor Rogers (0-2) allowed seven runs and four hits, struck out three and walked four in 1 2/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Sergio Alcantara snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, Ketel Marte added an RBI double and Arizona beat New York.

Arizona ended an 11-game skid at Citi Field with its first victory in Queens since Aug. 24, 2017. New York won that series finale the next day and swept three-game sets in 2018, 2019 and 2021 before winning Friday’s opener.

The Diamondbacks squandered a bases-loaded opportunity against Carlos Carrasco in the fourth before breaking through against Joely Rodriguez (0-1) and Seth Lugo.

Mark Melancon struck out two in a perfect ninth as he earned his first save with the Diamondbacks and preserved the win for Sean Poppen (1-0), who retired all four batters he faced in the sixth and seventh.

ROCKIES 9, CUBS 6

DENVER (AP) – C.J. Cron homered twice and Antonio Senzatela pitched five solid innings in his 100th career start for Colorado as the Rockies beat Chicago.

Cron hit a two-run shot in a four-run third and connected again leading off the seventh for his third homer in two games and fifth this season. Alan Trejo had two hits and two RBIs, and Connor Joe added an RBI triple.

Patrick Wisdom had three hits, including a two-run double in Chicago’s four-run seventh. Jonathan Villar had four hits and three RBIs for the Cubs.

Senzatela (1-0) permitted one run and seven hits. Daniel Bard got three outs for his fourth save.

Mark Leiter Jr. (0-1), recalled from Triple-A Iowa, made his Cubs debut and struck out the side in the first inning before running into trouble. He went 3 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs on seven hits in his first major league appearance since Sept. 25, 2018.

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Hunter Dozier homered to break a tie in the sixth and lead Kansas City over Detroit.

After Carlos Santana walked with one out, Dozier lifted an 0-2 pitch from Will Vest (0-1) into the left field bleachers for his first home run of the year.

Collin Snider (2-0), the first of four Royals relievers, picked up the victory getting five outs. Josh Staumont earned the club’s first save of the season as Kansas City snapped a five-game losing streak.

Royals starter Kris Bubic departed after 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and five walks. He struck out four.

PIRATES 6, NATIONALS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Michael Chavis capped a three-hit night with a leadoff triple in the eighth inning, and Pittsburgh beat Washington.

Diego Castillo drove in Chavis with a single, giving Pittsburgh a 4-2 lead. Chavis has reached safely in eight of 14 plate appearances this season.

Dillon Peters (2-0) relieved Pirates starter Bryse Wilson and pitched two no-hit innings. David Bednar surrendered one hit and one walk in 1 2/3 innings.

Juan Soto homered, doubled and walked twice, but Washington was 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11. Josh Rogers (1-1) took the loss.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports