TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 37 points to lead Oral Roberts over Western Illinois 87-63 on Thursday night.

Abmas shot 12 for 16 (7 for 10 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (14-4, 5-0 Summit League). Issac McBride scored 11 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Trey Phipps recorded seven points and finished 3 of 8 from the field.

Vuk Stevanic finished with 12 points for the Leathernecks (9-8, 2-4). Trenton Massner added 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Western Illinois. Jesiah West also recorded nine points, five assists and two blocks.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.