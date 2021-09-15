A week after FedEx Cup decided, a new PGA Tour season begins

The new season begins 11 days after the last FedEx Cup season ended. … The tournament has a new title sponsor this year, played on the same course. … Jon Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world, is the only Ryder Cup player in the field. Also playing is assistant captain Phil Mickelson. Both are part of the management company that runs the event. … Rahm, defending champion Stewart Cink, Kevin Na and Hideki Matsuyama are the only players at Silverado who were at East Lake two weeks ago for the Tour Championship. … Will Zalatoris, the PGA Tour rookie of the year, makes his first start as a full PGA Tour member. He played last year as a special temporary member and was ineligible for the FedEx Cup postseason. … Kurt Kitayama, a Californian who has been playing in Asia and Europe since college, earned his card through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He is playing this week. … The field has three of the four major champions from 2021, missing only Collin Morikawa.