AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP)A brief look at the third round Saturday at the Masters (all times EDT):

LEADING: Scottie Scheffler, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, posted a 1-under 71 and is at 9 under through three rounds.

TRAILING: Cameron Smith is three shots back at 6 under following a 4-under 68, the lowest round of the day. First-round leader Sungjae Im is at 4 under, with Shane Lowry and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel at 2 under.

FADING: Tigers Woods started the day tied for 19th. The five-time Masters champion finished it tied for 41st after a 6-over 78, his worst in 93 career rounds at Augusta.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Schwartzel pulled off the second eagle at the par-4 10th in as many days when his approach from 136 yards landed 10 feet past the flag before rolling back into the hole. Gary Woodland eagled the 10th on Friday. It’s the first time in Masters history the hole has been eagled twice in the same tournament.

KEY STATISTIC: This is the third straight year a player has led by at least three strokes going into the final round. Hideki Matsuyama in 2021 and Dustin Johnson in 2020 both led by four shots going into Sunday on their way to victory.

NOTEWORTHY: Sunday will mark the first time since the 2015 PGA Championship that the final pairing at a major will feature two players ranked in the top 10 in the world. Jordan Spieth (No. 2) and Jason Day (No. 5) played together on the final day at Whistling Straits, where Day won by three.

QUOTEWORTHY: ”I felt pretty comfortable. I don’t really mind people watching me. If you play this game for a living, you kind of get used to people watching,” said Scheffler, who will seek his first major title on Sunday.

TELEVISION: 2-7 p.m. EDT (CBS).

KEY TEE TIMES: Woods, 10:50 a.m.; Schwartzel and Justin Thomas, 2:20 p.m.; Im and Lowry, 2:30 p.m.; Smith and Scheffler, 2:40 p.m.

