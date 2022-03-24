SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back two familiar faces on defense, signing one-year deals with defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. and cornerback Dontae Johnson on Thursday.

Hyder returns to San Francisco after spending last season with Seattle. Hyder has had his most production playing for Niners defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. He had 8 1/2 sacks in 2020 for San Francisco and eight sacks for Detroit in 2016 when Kocurek was his position coach.

Hyder had 1 1/2 sacks in 15 games for the Seahawks last season.

Johnson is remaining in San Francisco after playing 16 games with three starts last season. He had 30 tackles, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Johnson was originally a fourth-round pick by the Niners in 2014 and played his first four seasons n San Francisco. He left in 2018 and spent parts of the next two seasons with Seattle, Buffalo, Arizona and the Chargers before returning to San Francisco in 2019.

In 103 games, Johnson has 183 tackles, 26 passes defensed, two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns, and one sack. Johnson has also notched 37 special teams tackles.

