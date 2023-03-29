CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP)Former Met Daniel Murphy agreed Wednesday to a contract with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League.

Murphy, who turns 38 on Saturday, last played in 2020, his second season with Colorado. He hit .236 with three homers and 16 RBIs.

A three-time All-Star, Murphy has a .296 average, 138 homers and 735 RBIs in 13 major league seasons with the New York Mets (2008-09, 2011-15), Washington Nationals (2016-18), the Chicago Cubs (2018) and the Rockies.

