The 2022 AP All-America team:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback – Caleb Williams, second-year, Southern California.

Running backs – Bijan Robinson, third-year, Texas; Blake Corum, third-year, Michigan.

Tackles – Peter Skoronski, third-year, Northwestern; Joe Alt, second-year, Notre Dame.

Guard – O’Cyrus Torrence, fourth-year, Florida; Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California.

Center – John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tight end – Michael Mayer, third-year, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers – Marvin Harrison Jr., second-year, Ohio State; Jalin Hyatt, third-year, Tennessee; Xavier Hutchinson, third-year, Iowa State.

All-purpose player – Deuce Vaughn, third-year, Kansas State.

Kicker – Christopher Dunn, fifth-year, North Carolina State.

Defense

Edge rushers – Will Anderson Jr., third-year, Alabama; Tuli Tuipulotu, third-year, Southern California.

Tackles – Jalen Carter, third-year, Georgia; Calijah Kancey, fourth-year, Pittsburgh.

Linebackers – Ivan Pace Jr., fourth-year, Cincinnati; Jack Campbell, fourth-year, Iowa; Drew Sanders, third-year, Arkansas.

Cornerbacks – Clark Phillips III, third-year, Utah; Devon Witherspoon, fourth-year, Illinois.

Safeties – Kamren Kinchens, second-year, Miami; Christopher Smith, fifth-year, Georgia.

Defensive back – Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, fourth-year, TCU.

Punter – Bryce Baringer, sixth-year, Michigan State.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback – Max Duggan, fourth-year, TCU.

Running backs – Chase Brown, fifth-year, Illinois; Mohamed Ibrahim, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tackles – Paris Johnson Jr., third-year, Ohio State; Dawand Jones, fourth-year, Ohio State.

Guards – Cooper Beebe, fourth-year, Kansas State; Steve Avila, fifth-year, TCU.

Center – Olusegun Oluwatimi, sixth-year, Michigan.

Tight end – Brock Bowers, second-year, Georgia.

Wide receivers – Charlie Jones, sixth-year, Purdue; Rashee Rice, fourth-year, SMU; Josh Downs, third-year, North Carolina.

All-purpose player – Zach Charbonnet, fourth-year, UCLA.

Kicker – Jake Moody, fifth-year, Michigan.

Defense

Edge rushers – Tyree Wilson, fifth-year, Texas Tech; Isaiah Foskey, fourth-year, Notre Dame.

Tackles – Jer’Zhan Newton, third-year, Illinois; Jonah Tavai, fifth-year, San Diego State.

Linebackers – Tommy Eichenberg, fourth-year, Ohio State; Jeremiah Trotter Jr., second-year, Clemson; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, second-year, Georgia.

Cornerbacks – Emmanuel Forbes, third-year, Mississippi State; Joey Porter Jr., fourth-year, Penn State.

Safeties – Kaevon Merriweather, fifth-year, Iowa; Ronnie Hickman, fourth-year, Ohio State.

Defensive back – Brian Branch, third-year, Alabama.

Punter – Tory Taylor, third-year, Iowa.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Quarterback – Hendon Hooker, sixth-year, Tennessee.

Running backs – DeWayne McBride, third-year, UAB; Israel Abanikanda, third-year; Pittsburgh.

Tackles – Blake Freeland, fourth-year, BYU; Alex Palczewski, sixth-year, Illinois

Guards – Jaxson Kirkland, sixth-year, Washington; Christian Haynes, fourth-year, Connecticut.

Center – Brett Neilon, sixth-year, Southern California.

Tight end – Dalton Kincaid, fifth-year, Utah.

Wide receivers – Nathaniel Dell, fifth-year, Houston; Rome Odunze, third-year, Washington; Zay Flowers, fourth-year, Boston College.

All-purpose player – Jahmyr Gibbs, third-year, Alabama.

Kicker – Joshua Karty, third-year, Stanford.

Defense

Edge rushers – Felix Anudike-Uzomah, third-year, Kansas State; Jose Ramirez, fifth-year, Eastern Michigan.

Tackles – Dontay Corleone, second-year, Cincinnati; Mekhi Wingo, second-year, LSU.

Linebackers – Jason Henderson, two-year, Old Dominion; Nick Herbig, third-year, Wisconsin; Jaylan Ford, third-year, Texas.

Cornerbacks – Kool-Aid McKinstry, second-year, Alabama; Mekhi Blackmon, fifth-year, Southern California.

Safeties – Marcus Fuqua, fourth-year, Buffalo; Jordan Battle, fourth-year, Alabama.

Defensive back – Quinyon Mitchell, third-year, Toledo.

Punter – Mason Fletcher, second-year, Cincinnati.

—

Selection panel: Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman; Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com; Mike Berardino, South Bend Tribune; Ryan Thorburn, Casper Star-Tribune; Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald; Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser; Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle; Bob Asmussen, The News Gazette (Ill.); Damien Sordelett, ; Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV (La.); Kayla Anderson, WKRN-TV (Tenn.); Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman; Johnny McGonigal, PennLive.com; Matt Brown, The Athletic; Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times; Adam Grosbar, Southern California News Group; Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group; Josh Furlong, KSL.com (Utah).

—

