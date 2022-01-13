2018 champ Morris gets Canadian spot in Olympic coed curling

Two-time Olympic curling gold medalist John Morris will return to the Winter Games to try to win a second straight mixed doubles title for Canada.

Morris, who teamed with Kaitlyn Lawes to win the inaugural coed title four years ago, will be teamed in Beijing with Rachel Homan. The team was selected by the national governing body after the trials were canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests among the athletes before the event.

”Rachel and I have played a lot of mixed doubles together over the years with the dream of playing for Canada at the Olympics,” Morris said. ”We can’t wait to get over there and give it our best. We know it’s a tough field, but we’ve worked extremely hard this season and we’ll be fighting hard for gold in Beijing.”

Morris also won gold as vice skip for Kevin Martin in the men’s field in 2010 in Vancouver. Homan skipped Canada’s women’s team that failed to reach the playoffs in PyeongChang.