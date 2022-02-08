2-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is out of the slalom in the 1st run

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BEIJING (AP)2-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is out of the slalom in the 1st run.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories