2 horses euthanized at Santa Anita

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP)A 2-year-old gelding was euthanized Friday at Santa Anita after sustaining a racing injury on opening day of the track’s fall meet.

It was the second death in two days at the Arcadia track.

Fight On Ron suffered a musculoskeletal injury in the third race. The gelding trained by Peter Miller walked onto a medical transport vehicle, but the injury was found to be unrecoverable and he was euthanized, according to a report from the California Horse Racing Board.

Fight On Ron had no wins in two career starts and earnings of $6,740.

An unraced 2-year-old filly named Seven Summers was hurt during training on Thursday and was euthanized, the racing board said. She was trained by Mike Puype.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories