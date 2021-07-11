Skip to content
National Sports
IOC’s Bach brings attention to Hiroshima — some unwanted
AP source: No word by weekend on Blue Jays’ return
AP sources: Ogwumike denied by FIBA to play for Nigeria
AP source: No word by weekend on Blue Jays’ return
Ogunbowale leads WNBA All-Stars over US Olympic team 93-85
Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case
AP source: Beal in protocols, Tokyo Olympics status in doubt
Peyton Manning doesn’t rule out future role with Broncos
Ogunbowale leads WNBA All-Stars over US Olympic team 93-85
One year after the Washington Football Team’s change, Native American team names are still evolving
Peyton Manning doesn’t rule out future role with Broncos
El Salvador asks to play qualifier in US amid virus surge
Weird
That was fleeting: Twitter kills off ephemeral messages
Unwanted pets: Giant goldfish turn up in Minnesota waterways
Deputy helps hoof wayward cows home along Michigan road
Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56M
Gutter ball: Michigan man finds 160 bowling balls under home
National
Dog nearly decapitated by New York woman is making full recovery, shelter says
One year after the Washington Football Team’s change, Native American team names are still evolving
UAW factory workers ratify deal, will end Volvo truck strike
Johnson & Johnson recalling sunscreens after detecting cancer-causing agent
Time on their side, Texas GOP waits for Democrats to return
Local News
Aloha Ambassadors enhance public safety as tourism returns to Waikiki
Video
Man arrested in Kailua after allegedly threatening 2 with baseball bat
Wahiawa Public Library temporarily closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus
#HIGotVaccinated campaign announces first round of grand prize winners
Video
Man arrested in Honolulu days after allegedly throwing metal object through school window
Trending Stories
Honolulu police issued dozens of speeding citations on H-3 Fwy.
Restaurant pulls-back from full capacity after customer complaints
Video
#HIGotVaccinated campaign announces first round of grand prize winners
Video
Hawaii reports 48 new coronavirus cases
Video
Massive brush fire in Waimea burns over 200 acres of land, residents safe
Video