Following their recent ‘once in a lifetime’ team trip to Brazil, featuring exhibition matches against various club and national squads, the University of Hawaii Women’s Volleyball team is now in full preparation mode for the 2023 season.

The Rainbow Wahine have released their season schedule, highlighting the ‘when’, and ‘where’ as the calendar, starting on August 25th, features 17 matches in Manoa, includes six games against Power-5 opponents, and eight showdowns with NCAA Tournament teams.

The schedule builds up to a significant finale: the inaugural Big West Conference Championship Tournament. ESPN Honolulu’s play-by-play announcer, Tiff Wells, was asked about the upcoming season’s highlight matches.

Wells pointed out, “From a volleyball perspective, considering the teams that have performed well in the past, and of course Oregon making the final eight last year, there are few non-conference matches to circle. Saturday, August 26, against San Diego, likely to be in the top 15 in the preseason poll, and at the end of the schedule, the inaugural Big West Conference tournament.”

Commenting on the importance of the tournament to the Rainbow Wahine, Wells stated, “With Kate Lang and Amber Igiede returning, along with all the transfers, Hawaii is likely to be the top team in the Big West preseason. I believe the conference tournament will provide other teams opportunities to advance to the postseason and offer extra incentives for teams vying for the fifth or sixth seed once November comes around.”Wells also mentioned another significant fixture: “Hawaii’s trip to Texas in September, featuring a showdown against Florida State, should also be a noteworthy highlight.”

