National power Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas, ranked No. 8 in the country by MaxPreps and No. 11 by USA Today, pounded Saint Louis 56-14 on Friday night at Mililani.

Although Saint Louis won the most recent matchup between the two teams prior to Friday in 2019, both programs have gone in different directions since then. Bishop Gorman won the Nevada state title in 2021, while Saint Louis went 6-4 last season and fell to 1-2 for the 2022 season on Friday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Former Crusader and current Gorman receiver Trech Kekahuna got the scoring started for the Gaels in the first quarter.

BG’s roster features a bevy of former Oahu residents, including Kekahuna, linebacker Charles Correa and quarterback Micah Alejado, who dazzled with five touchdowns for 293 yards and no interceptions on 18-for-22 passing.

Below are other scores from Hawaii high school football games on Friday night:

Kaiser 45, Waialua 28

Konawaena 51, Hilo 6

Kapolei 35, Waianae 21

Keeau 36, Waiakea 0

Kailua 41, Castle 34

Maui 24, King Kekaulike 0

Kaimuki 69, McKinley 20

Farrington 21, McMinnville (Ore.) 18

Radford 42, Magnolia (Calif.) 6

From Thursday: Honokaa 34, Pahoa 6