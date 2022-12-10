National No. 1 Incarnate Word Academy of Missouri won the girls’ ‘Iolani Classic with a 68-46 win over South Medford (Oregon) on Saturday.

California’s Carondelet edged host ‘Iolani 53-49 in the championship game, while Konawaena claimed fifth place with a 48-43 win over Campbell in the consolation finals.

Moanalua defeated Damien 60-51 in the seventh place game to round out the action.

The 2022 boys’ ‘Iolani Classic begins on Friday with four games.