Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and host Chaminade will headline the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational, which will be played from Nov. 20-23, 2023 at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Six qualified from this past 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, led by national champion Kansas. Gonzaga was the No. 1 seed in the West Region while Tennessee was the South’s No. 3 seed. Purdue, UCLA and Marquette were all part of the East Region, seeded third, fourth and eighth, respectively.

2023 will be the 40th annual edition of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

Maui Jim Maui Invitational participants throughout the history of the tournament have won 70 of the 82 NCAA championships. Seven schools who played on Maui would later capture the national championship at season’s end.

The field for 2022 is filled with talent as well. Arkansas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech are the eight teams schedule for the tournaments return to Maui in November.