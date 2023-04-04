One day after capturing the NCAA men’s basketball national championship, UConn was announced as the headliner for the 2024 Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

The 41st annual tournament field was announced on Tuesday as the Huskies will be joined by Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, and North Carolina.

The 2024 tournament will take place November 25-27, 2024 at the historic Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

UConn last traveled to Hawaii in 2016, and have won the prestigious tournament twice coming in 2010 and 2005.

The 2024 teams total to have made 218 NCAA Tournament appearances, 45 Final Four berths and 13 NCAA Tournament titles.

This upcoming November, the 40th edition of the Maui Invitational held November 23-25 will feature Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and Chaminade.

For more information, click here.