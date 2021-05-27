Nate Kia named new head football coach at Punahou

Nate Kia has been selected as the new head coach of the Punahou Football team.

Punahou assistant principal James Kakos and Athletics Director Tita Ahuna informed families of the program in a letter earlier this week.

Kia was the interim associate head coach during Leonard Lau’s tenure as the interim head coach from 2020-2021. The two will now switch positions, as Lau will now be the associate head coach.

As part of the announcement of the staff changes, it was also revealed that Kale Ane has retired as the athletic director and head football coach at Punahou School, ending a 22-year tenure with the program.

Kia has coached four years with the Punahou football program and has served as defensive line coach, defensive coordinator and associate head coach. His son, Kahanu, recently signed to play football for Notre Dame.

Kia was a varsity letterman in football at Punahou and was selected as the 1992 Gatorade Hawaii State Football Player of the Year before playing defensive end at Utah from 1992-97. He was a four-year starter for the Utes, earning All-WAC honors in 1995 and 1996.