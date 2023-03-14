Saint Louis School alumnus and Kauai native Nate Herbig is set to join his third NFL team while getting a pretty payday in the process.

Herbig is prepared to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-year deal worth a total of $8 million over two years, with $4 million of it guaranteed.

Herbig, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019, started 17 games over three seasons for the Eagles.

In 2022, Herbig signed with the Jets and enjoyed a career resurgence, starting in 11 games at guard.