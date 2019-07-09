Nanakuli’s Maki Pitolo looks to become latest from Hawai’i to earn UFC contract in Contender Series

Two weeks after Waialua’s Punahele Soriano earned a UFC contract, Dana White’s Contender Series returns on Tuesday with another Hawaii product hoping to fight his way onto MMA’s biggest stage.

Nanakuli’s Maki Pitolo will take part in Dana White’s Contender Series 19 against Justin Sumter (7-2) at middleweight.

Pitolo, successfully made weight on Monday as he and his opponent both weighed-in at 185.5 lbs.

Maki Pitolo // Courtesy: MMA Junkie

The training partner and teammate of UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway enters the fight at 10-4 in his career with his most recent victory coming at Bellator’s Hawaii event this past December, having defeated Chris Cisneros via third round submission.

The featured bout will have fellow Bellator veteran Jessie Wallace (9-2) against Cage Fury Fighting Championships’ Joe Solecki (7-2).

The five-fight card, which takes place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, streams live on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. HST.

Pitolo will fight second on the card.

DANA WHITE’S CONTENDER SERIES 19 FULL CARD:

Jessie Wallace vs. Joe Solecki

Kenneth Bergh vs. Antonio Trocoli

Hunter Azure vs. Christian Ocon

Maki Pitolo vs. Justin Sumter

Jonathan Pearce vs. Jacob Rosales