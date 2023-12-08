Former University of Hawaii assistant coach Jesse Nakanishi is set to face his former team on Sunday.

Now the head coach of the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team, Nakanishi will bring the Sharks to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center to take on UH on Sunday for a 5 p.m. tipoff.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Sharks are currently riding a five-game winning streak after starting their season 0-2 in Nakanishi’s first season as a college head coach.

The Stan Sheriff Center is a venue Nakanishi is certainly familiar with even before he joined Eran Ganot’s staff at UH. As the boy’s basketball head coach at Kamehameha, Nakanishi won his second state title in 2011.

“It’s not really about me and going back to UH at all. It’s about our guys, our team,” Nakanishi said. “We’ve got a mission and goals that we have in front of us we’re trying to accomplish. I got nothing but great respect for Eran and their staff and what they are doing. I know how hard they work.

“I am not lying, I’m very excited to go back there and put our team in front of everybody and see how we fare going against those guys. It doesn’t come around very often for our guys being able to play a Division I school in their arena in our home state and they are looking forward to it for sure.”