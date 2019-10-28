Nainoa Dung set to fight Zach Zane at Bellator Hawaii

Makaha’s own Nainoa Dung will step back inside the Bellator cage this December against Wailuku native, Zach Zane.
Dung, 19, will look to go 3-0 in his Bellator career as the promotion makes its return to the Neal. S. Blaisdell Arena on Saturday, December 21st. Zane most recently fought on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series where he lost a decision to Justin Gonzalez back in February.
The Bellator Hawaii card will be headlined by Punahou graduate Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, who is set to defend her flyweight title against Kate Jackson.
The Punahou graduate Macfarlane will enter the bout with a career record of 10-0, most recently having defeated Veta Arteaga on April 27 at Bellator 220 via third-round TKO (doctor stoppage).
In addition to Macfarlane and Dung’s homecoming in Honolulu, Bellator is also bringing the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinals to town with A.J. McKee taking on Derek Campos in the co-main event of the evening.