Nainoa Dung set to fight Zach Zane at Bellator Hawaii

For the first time this season, the University of Hawai'i soccer team suffered its first Big West Conference loss of the season falling to UC Santa Barabra, 4-1 on Sunday night.

The Rainbow Wahine (5-7-3, 3-1-2) are still in a position to control their destiny of making the Big West Tournament for the first time in program history but will have to do so on the road. The Gauchos (7-4-5, 3-1-2) helped their situation in terms of the conference tournament by matching the 'Bows' record and in points. Much like UH, UCSB will have to clinch a spot in the tournament with two road matches in the coming week.

UH fell into an early hole as Shaelan Murison knotted a goal in the eighth minute, the same situation the 'Bows found themselves in on Thursday against visiting Cal Poly. Murison didn't let up and made a statement throughout the night registering a hat trick against the UH defense and assisting on the other goal by UCSB. Murison's night added to her total as she now has 16 goals on the season.

The lone goal by UH came in the 51st minute as sophomore forward Kayla Ryan regained the team lead with her fifth goal of the season as she sent a penalty kick into the net. It was the first penalty kick goal of the season for UH and the first of Ryan's career.

After the match, UH honored it's six seniors on the field with their annual senior ceremony. Tia Furuta, Madison Moore, Kayla Watanabe, Kiri Dale, Mikaelah Johnson-Griggs, and Alexis Mata were all recognized for their contributions to the Rainbow Wahine program.The final two matches of the season are critical for the 'Bows as they'll play at UC Davis on Thursday, followed by a stop at Long Beach State on Sunday for the regular-season finale. The Beach currently sits at No. 6 in standings while the Aggies are at No. 7.