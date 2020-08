Makaha’s Nainoa Dung fell to Charlie Campbell via TKO during the preliminary card of Bellator 243 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Campbell defeated Dung with a flurry of leg kicks, as the fight was called off with 1:42 remaining in the second round. Dung exited the cage with an apparent leg injury.

Dung falls to 3-2 in his MMA career, while Campbell improves to 2-1.