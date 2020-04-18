Na Koa Football Club Co-Founder Ben Yee Passes Away

Ben Yee, one of the founding members of the University of Hawai’i football team’s booster club, Nā Koa, passed away on Friday.



Yee, 88, along with former head coach Bob Wagner and boosters Alec Waterhouse and Ed Wong, founded the club in 1987. The club provides support for many of the program’s needs not funded by the athletics department budget, including summer school, scholarships, and video equipment.



“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of the founders of Nā Koa Football Club,” said current Nā Koa Board president and football alumnus Michael Iosua. “Ben Yee was one of University of Hawai’i football’s biggest fans and was instrumental in the establishment and operations of Nā Koa from its early days. He was a guiding light to the organization and the team, and will be fondly remembered as a true Warrior. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Ben’s family and friends.”



Yee’s ties to the athletics department dated back to the 1970s and for the next 40 years, he volunteered his time to support the Rainbow Warrior football program through several head coaches beginning with Larry Price. Following his retirement from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, he joined the program as administrative assistant under Wagner and helped form Nā Koa soon after.



“Ben was one of the first two people I met when I came to Hawai’i for my interview,” Wagner recalled. “I’ve known him for very long time, been a very good friend of mine. He was a very giving person, and as good a man you’ll ever meet. When I took over as head coach, I gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse, made him my administrative assistant and he also helped video practice. (Former AD) Stan (Sheriff) gave me permission to start a booster club and Ben did all the work to get it started. I can’t say enough positive things about him as an individual for me and for the UH football program.”



The football program’s Most Inspirational Award was created in 1995 and is named in his honor. It is presented annually to the player who exemplifies courage and leadership during the season.



“Our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the Yee ‘ohana on the passing of Ben Yee,” said former Nā Koa President and UH letterwinner Mitch Kaaialii. “Ben was a true representation of what it meant to be a Rainbow Warrior. He unselfishly gave his time, talent, and treasure to the program and was always nearby with his infectious smile. He was one of the pioneers of Nā Koa and one of the Warriors biggest fans. He was a pillar of the program and will truly be missed but never forgotten, a Rainbow Warrior always.”