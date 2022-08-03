The National Football League’s preseason kicks off on Thursday with the annual Hall of Fame game where Kapolei graduate Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa will be making his debut with the Raiders.

Las Vegas will open the exhibition schedule against Jacksonville in Canton, Ohio as the former Notre Dame defensive lineman and captain continues his quest to make the 53 man roster in his rookie season.

Tagovailoa-Amosa went undrafted in April but quickly agreed to terms on a free agent contract with Las Vegas. Prior to starting training camp he spoke with KHON2’s Alan Hoshida during an offseason workout at Phase1 Hawaii, where he admitted that going undrafted was a disappointing experience but the gratitude to be living out his dreams were not lost.

“One door closes another one opens. Undrafted, as long as we have the opportunity that’s all that mattered and for me just to be able to make my family smile. I was a little disappointed but just to see the smile on their faces at the fact that I signed and was able to be given that opportunity was all that mattered.”

Tagovailoa-Amosa is competing on the defensive line at both tackle and end as the silver and black provide an opportunity to continue the versatile approach he enjoyed with the Fighting Irish. He finished his college career with 50 games, 79 tackles, five sacks, 17 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries.

“I think to be able to be versatile at my position, that’s one of the biggest reasons I went to the Raiders. They liked what I did at Notre Dame and I loved wat I did at Notre Dame. I loved being able to play all over the line and that’s what I plan to do,” said Tagovailoa-Amosa.

The preseason debut also brings the emotions of honoring his late father Tuli, a Raiders fan who died in August of last year at the age of 53.

“To this day I’m still processing every time I step foot in that facility, I just feel my dad’s presence. I call my mom all the time and I tell her, I feel like Dad’s here directing my steps. One of my favorite parts throughout my rookie mini camp was having some of my Dad’s favorite all time Raiders come in and talk to us. It goes from Rod Woodson, Marcel Reece, Zach Miller, all these guys, it’s such a blessing to be in a spot where I grew up a fan of and to be able to honor my Dad’s legacy going to one of his favorite team is an amazing experience.”

Tagovailoa-Amosa is listed as No. 69 on the Raiders roster.

Kickoff between Las Vegas and Jacksonville is scheduled for 2:00pm HST on NBC.