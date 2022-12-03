Multiple college football players with Hawaii ties competed in the recently completed FBS conference championship weekend.

None made their mark quite like former University of Hawaii cornerback Cam Lockridge, who hauled in two interceptions with two tackles and a pass deflection in Fresno State’s 28-16 win at Boise State in the Mountain West Conference championship game. For his efforts, Lockridge was named the championship game MVP.

Below are how others with Hawaii ties performed during conference championship weekend:

Miki Suguturaga, defensive end, Utah (Punahou): Suguturaga had three tackles (two solo), including a sack, in a 47-24 win over USC in the Pac-12 championship game.

Vaai “Uso” Seumalo, nose guard, Kansas State (Molokai): Seumalo got injured in Kansas State’s 31-28 overtime win over TCU in the Big 12 championship game and did not record any statistics.

Lokahi Pauole, offensive line, UCF (Kamehameha): Pauole, a first-team American Athletic Conference selection in 2022, started at right guard in a 45-28 loss to Tulane in the AAC championship game.

Roman Wilson, receiver, Michigan (Saint Louis): Wilson returned one kickoff for 24 yards in a 43-22 win over Purdue in the Big 10 championship game.

Brian Smith, running backs coach/passing game coordinator, Ohio (Former Hawaii associate head coach): Ohio lost 17-7 to Toledo in the MAC championship game, but Smith’s first year with the Bobcats marked a remarkable turnaround in which the team is currently 9-4 after going 3-9 in 2021.