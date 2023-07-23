A variety of local baseball teams won their respective Cal Ripken World Series regionals across the country over the weekend.

In an all-Hawaii championship game, Hawaii Kai Elite defeated the Manoa All-Stars 4-2 in the Cal Ripken 8u Pacific Southwest Regional finals in Rohnert Park, Calif. Both teams defeated teams from California in the finals.

Hawaii Kai Elite (Courtesy Darren Ueki)

In the 9u Pacific Southwest championship game in Tulare, Calif., the OBRL West Oahu Prospects defeated a team from Kingsburg, Calif. 5-2. The team automatically qualifies for the 2024 Cal Ripken 10u World Series next summer.

The OBRL West Oahu Prospects (Courtesy Darren Ueki)

In the 10u Cal Ripken Pacific Southwest Regional championship game in Taylorsville, Utah, the OBRL Westside Bombers defeated the Hawaii Kai Gold All-Stars 11-1 in a rematch of the Hawaii state championship game. The OBRL Westside Bombers advance to the 10u Cal Ripken World Series in Crown Point, Ind., which starts on Aug. 3.

10u OBRL Westside Bombers (Courtesy Darren Ueki)

Lastly, Oahu-based OBRL New Era defeated Casa Grande, Ariz. 10-0 in the Cal Ripken Major/70 (12u) Pacific Southwest Regional championship game in Kingsburg, Calif. OBRL New Era advances to the 12u Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Mo., which begins on Aug. 2.