Multiple companies have designed different Maui shirts for the sole purpose of fundraising relief for the those in the Valley Isle.

Maui Thing, a Maui-based nonprofit company founded in 2008, designed a unisex ‘Lahaina Love’ shirt, with 100% percent of the proceeds going towards. The shirt, which costs $35, comes with a silicone wristband. It can be ordered at this link.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship, better known as the UFC, has donated $1 million towards Maui relief efforts in addition to a $30 shirt in which all proceeds will also go to those in the Valley Isle.

Also, Baseballism, which was co-founded by Punahou alumnus Travis Chock, has designed a $34 ‘Maui No Ka ‘Oi’ shirt, with all proceeds going towards the Maui Food Bank.

“People tend to help people that are within their community, so if I’m from Texas and I see this happens in Maui, I may not necessarily necessarily donate to the Maui Food Bank, but because we are a national brand and we have a national reach and we have built this strong baseball community, if we can communicate to our community that, hey, this is relevant to us, so it should be relevant to you and we’re going to give you a cool T-shirt because you love our brand for doing it, then that adds more incentive for them,” Chock told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello.

“So all of a sudden that degree of separation becomes smaller and instead of five degrees of separation from Maui, now you’re one degree of separation. This is this is Maui, but this is also your people, too. So I’m asking for your help because I’m one of you. Please help us. Please help me. Please help Maui.”