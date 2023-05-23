The remarkable rookie season at Kansas for Hawaii’s Kodey Shojinaga continued on Tuesday as he was selected as co-freshman of the year in the Big 12 conference.

The Mid-Pacific graduate ended his regular season as one of the best hitting freshman in the country.

Shojinaga led KU with a .380 batting average, which was the second highest in the Big 12 Conference. That average was the seventh highest of any true freshman in the country, according to the Jayhawks.

Shojinaga, an infielder led the Jayhawks in hits (70), multi-hit games (19), on-base percentage (.424) and OPS (.962).

Shojinaga shared the award with Oklahoma State slugger Nolan Schubart.

Kansas will participate in the Big 12 conference tournament for the first time since 2021 when the Jayhawks face Texas in the double-elimination tournament on Wednesday. First pitch against the Longhorns is set for 7:30am HST on ESPN+.