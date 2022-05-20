On Friday, the Mountain West Conference announced its decision to eliminate divisions in football, beginning in 2023.

The University of Hawaii joined the Mountain West as a football-only member in 2012. In 2013, the conference split into two divisions: the Mountain and the West, with both divisions holding six teams.

Hawaii appeared in the 2019 Mountain West championship game after winning the West division. The divisional format is what allowed the ‘Bows to make the MW championship game at 5-3. In the Mountain division, three teams had a better conference record in 2019.

Starting in 2023, the two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference games will meet in the championship game.

On Wednesday, the Pac-12 also announced its decision to eliminate divisions. Both the Mountain West and Pac-12 have stated publicly that doing so will allow both conference the best chance of making the College Football Playoff.