Mountain West says ‘no decision made’ regarding athletics after CSU announces closed campuses for the fall

California State University chancellor Timothy White said on Tuesday that all 23 of the system’s campuses would not reopen in the fall and that classes would continue to be held virtually with limited exceptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How the action affects sports resuming in the fall was not mentioned and remains unclear at this time.

The University of Hawaii are conference members with three CSU programs in the Mountain West for Football being Fresno State, San Diego State, and San Jose State. While in the Big West Conference for most other sports, UH are affiliated with five more programs; CSU Bakersfield, Cal Poly, CSUN, Cal State Fullerton & Long Beach State.

The Mountain West Conference and presidents from its three members in the California State University system released a statement through the league on Tuesday that no decisions on a football season or any other fall sports have been made at this point.

“Certainly, all conversations are led by academics, as well as public health and safety,” they said, in the statement. “Within that framework, more determinations are necessary. All three institutions will work closely with the Mountain West. No decisions on athletics have been made.”

The statement was signed by Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro, San Diego State president Adela de la Torre, San Jose State president Mary Papazian and Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson.

This comes weeks after Thompson made statements that created the belief that the MWC would not hold athletics in the fall unless campuses of all participating members were open.

“The campus will have all the say,” Thompson said in an April 21 interview posted on the conference’s network.

“Unless they’re in full mode, with dormitories and housing and all the other facilities are open we won’t have college athletics. We will not have college athletics until the campuses are open.”

Despite Tuesday’s announcement and response, it appears clear that nothing has changed in regards to where the conference or the college football world stands on when or if football will be played in 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

