Mountain West football gets closer to October return following Monday call

According to multiple reports, the Mountain West Conference could very well be headed toward a return to action next month.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Pete Thamel of Yahoo and Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported that all 12 athletic directors held a call on Monday with a vote to follow that could come sooner than Friday.

Sources: The Mountain West AD call today ended with optimism for the league playing football this fall, with Oct. 24th as the preferred start date. There's a MWC presidents call scheduled for Friday, but a vote could be taken sooner. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 22, 2020

Both Thamel and McMurphy cite Oct. 24 as a potential start date for the conference. McMurphy said all 12 teams, which includes Hawaii, have expressed a desire to play.

Mountain West optimistic about playing 8-game schedule starting Oct. 24, w/presidents possibly voting Friday, sources told @Stadium. If presidents delay vote, MW likely would only have 7-game schedule starting Oct. 31. All 12 schools intend to play at this time, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 22, 2020

It is unknown at this time how Hawaii’s travel restrictions will affect UH’s ability to hold a football season in 2020.