Mountain West football gets closer to October return following Monday call

According to multiple reports, the Mountain West Conference could very well be headed toward a return to action next month.
Pete Thamel of Yahoo and Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported that all 12 athletic directors held a call on Monday with a vote to follow that could come sooner than Friday.
Both Thamel and McMurphy cite Oct. 24 as a potential start date for the conference. McMurphy said all 12 teams, which includes Hawaii, have expressed a desire to play.
It is unknown at this time how Hawaii’s travel restrictions will affect UH’s ability to hold a football season in 2020.