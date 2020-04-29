Mountain West Conference to hold football media days virtually

On Wednesday morning, the Mountain West Conference announced that it would hold its football media days virtually at a later date to be announced this summer. It is the first conference to announce plans for a virtual media day.

The 2020 Mountain West media days were originally set for July 16-17 in Los Angeles.

The University of Hawaii football team is the defending 2019 West Division champion, where the Rainbow Warriors lost 31-10 Boise State in their first ever MWC championship game appearance.

UH enters a new era with first-year head coach Todd Graham, who took over after Nick Rolovich’s departure to Washington State in January.

