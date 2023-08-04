College football, as well as college athletics as a whole, changed forever on Friday.

With the Pac-12 Conference unable to close on a media rights deal, five of its remaining nine members departed for other conferences in the span of one day, leaving the Power Five conference with just four teams left standing.

The University of Washington and Oregon departed for the Big 10 Conference, while Utah, Arizona and Arizona State bolted for the Big 12. Last week, former Pac-12 member Colorado was officially welcomed to the Big 12, setting off Friday’s chain of events.

Last summer, USC and UCLA announced plans to depart the Pac-12 for the Big 10, shocking the college sports world.

The Pac-12 will have all 12 of its current members for one final season in 2023. The eight departing teams will join their respective new conferences in time for the 2024 college football season.

As of Friday, Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State are the final four members of the Pac-12. According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, a potential merger between the Mountain West and Pac-12 was being discussed on Friday night in the West Coast.

Earlier in the summer, San Diego State of the Mountain West entertained the notion of departing for either the Pac-12 or the Big 12, but to no avail. The exit fee for Mountain West schools departing the conference is approximately $34 million with at least one year of notice.

The University of Hawaii is currently a football-only member of the Mountain West. The Big West Conference houses the rest of its sports, with the exception of swimming and diving and sailing, which competes in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation.

When asked about the state of Mountain West football on Friday, Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang expressed optimism and gratitude.

“I love our Mountain West Conference. We believe that we are the best Group of 5 conference and there is some competitive football week in and week out in our conference, with a bunch of great players and great coaches,” Chang said. “Every time I go to a Mountain West meeting and I look around the room and I see those guys, it just reminds me of how high of a standard it is. And so however this thing shakes out, I feel comfortable about where we are as a conference and a group.”