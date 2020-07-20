Mountain West Conference officially postpones Virtual Media Day, Preseason honors will be announced this week

The Mountain West Conference officially postponed its 2020 Football Virtual Media Days until further notice.

The Conference made the announcement on Monday via press release.

The event was scheduled for July 27-29. Any future decisions and announcements will take place at the appropriate time.

The MWC will release its 2020 football predicted order of finish, all-conference teams and individual awards this week.

Tuesday, July 21 – Mountain and West Division Predicted Order of Finish

Wednesday, July 22 – Preseason All-Mountain West Team

Thursday, July 23 – Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Preseason Players of the Year.