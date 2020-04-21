Mountain West commissioner speaks candidly on future of football amid coronavirus crisis

Eight weeks prior to a Labor Day college football opener is a date to keep on eye on, according to Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson.

The Mountain West Network released an interview with Thompson covering an array of college athletics topics, centered around the COVID-19 impact.

Thompson said that a July start to practices would be a sign that the Mountain West football – in which the University of Hawaii is included – would start on its traditional date.

“Sometime early July a decision would need to be made that we’re going to start the season on Labor Day weekend,” he said.

The Rainbow Warriors football season is currently scheduled to start on August 29th, on the road against Arizona, the week prior to Labor Day weekend.

Thompson also mentioned that they are considering all scenarios, including an October start, or even a spring football season.

Then there is the fairness issue. If some states and college campus’ are re-opened and resume as normal, but others are not, will athletics in the ‘open states’ be allowed to resume, therefore gaining a competitive advantage?

“You understand the clamor there would be if certain coaches are saying they can practice in seven of Mountain West states but we can’t in the eighth, so none of you can practice until we can practice,” said Thompson who added that the state of Wyoming is not under a ‘stay at home’ order. The University of Wyoming Cowboys are a member of the MW.

Commissioner Thompson was optimistic that the conference’s new bowl game would be able to take place in December. The new game would take a team from the Mountain West and one from the PAC-12. The contest is scheduled to be played in the currently under construction SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. There has been an outbreak of COVID-19 among workers on the stadium.

The league has cut 16-20% of the college football budget for 2020, according to Thompson. That, likely will include college football media days, which Thompson said could be done virtually.

College football directly impacts all other college sports.

“If there is no college football this fall, there’s very little likelihood there will be any other sports because 85% of the revenue in college athletics comes from the sport of football,” said Thompson.

Unrelated to the Mountain West Conference, a league member partner for UH in the Big West Conference already made a significant call on Tuesday as Cal State Fullerton announced that the school will hold the start of fall classes on-line.