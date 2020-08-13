Mountain West Commissioner says getting football played in the spring requires lots of answered questions, but is ‘feasible’

Three days after the announcement that the Mountain West Conference has suspended the fall sports schedule amid COVID-19 health and safety concerns, MWC Commissioner Craig Thompson provided thoughts on what led to the decision and the chances of football being played in the spring.

The University of Hawaii football team was the only program affected by the announced decision by the MWC, as the Rainbow Warriors are a football only member of the conference. Most other sports are members of the Big West Conference though, which also decided to postpone fall sports two weeks ago.

According to Thompson, in an interview released by the Mountain West, explained what the ‘tipping point’ was to sideline sports for the coming months.

“There was really nothing other than the continued unknown. We heard about cardiac conditions and various studies. What’s really interesting to me is every Division I conference, and certainly the FBS conferences absolutely, have very active medical groups and those groups are uneven and unsure of their comparative notes to each other. Different studies show different things, and it’s amazing that intelligent people can reach different conclusions.”

The MW is one of four FBS conferences that have postponed football with the intention to consider a move to the spring, joining the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mid-American Conference. Thompson said playing fall sports in the spring would be difficult but is possible.

“I think it’s feasible,” Thompson said. “We have a weekly call of the 10 FBS commissioners. As we sit here today, six of those 10 conferences are still planning to play in the fall, so they wouldn’t play in the spring. The first question would be, ‘What does the spring format look like?’ meaning how many conferences would be willing to play spring football? Then you start to model it. For the last several months, many of us have said, ‘Last resort. Only if we have to.’ There are a number of models we can look at, but first step’s first, which is who is willing and able to play in the spring.”