Mountain West affiliated LA Bowl enters into multi-year partnership with TV’s Jimmy Kimmel as naming rights partner

SoFi Stadium and Jimmy Kimmel entered into an unprecedented multi-year partnership to appoint the late-night host the official naming rights partner of LA Bowl, renaming the inaugural collegiate bowl game the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will feature Mountain West’s No. 1 selection versus Pac-12’s No. 5 selection.



“Stan Kroenke designed Hollywood Park to be a sports and entertainment destination for Angelenos and visitors from across the world to enjoy. We cannot think of a better way to bring sports and entertainment together than by collaborating with celebrated late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel on our collegiate bowl game,” said Jason Gannon, executive director, Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. “Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will not only bring an incredible game day experience to fans, but it will also focus on supporting our community 365 days a year.”



“Never before has a bowl game been named after a human being (as far as I know, I didn’t check). On December 18, my dream of being forever enshrined alongside orange, rose, cotton and peach comes true,” said Jimmy Kimmel. Jimmy announced the partnership and revealed the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl logo on tonight’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. Watch HERE.



Jimmy will work with Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl community partners One For All, Boys and Girls Club LA Harbor, and Boys and Girls Club LA Metro. The bowl game is committed to working with Inglewood’s One For All to support youth through social programs that emphasize the importance of personal growth and community involvement. Similarly, Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will continue to work with the Boys and Girls Clubs of LA Harbor and LA Metro by helping to end food insecurity in those communities. Last year, LA Bowl was able to donate 24,000 pounds of food through three food drives. This year, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will also work with additional Los Angeles charities, some of which Jimmy has long supported.



ABC will exclusively televise the game, slated for Saturday, December 18, at 4:30 p.m. PT.



Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will be the first collegiate football game at the new SoFi Stadium. Celebrating the legacy of college football in Los Angeles through extraordinary game-day experiences that focus on premium hospitality, Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will bring the diverse community of Los Angeles together, and with its partners, will create a number of immersive events and activities leading up to and on game day. Partnership opportunities are still available, including presenting sponsor.



For more information about the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, visit www.SoFiStadium.com/labowl and visit @LABowlGame on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.



ABOUT SOFI STADIUM

SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million square- foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium has already secured Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the

College Football National Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and a 6,000-seat performance venue. For more information about SoFi Stadium, visit www.SoFiStadium.com or @SoFiStadium on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.



ABOUT JIMMY KIMMEL

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of the eight-time Emmy® Award-nominated “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” ABC’s longest-running late-night talk show. Now in its 19th season, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” produces some of the most popular comedy bits in late-night television and features a diverse lineup of guests including actors, musicians, athletes, comedians, authors, politicians, newsmakers and the occasional random weirdo. Kimmel’s monologue skewers pop culture and up-to-the-minute news. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35 p.m. ET, broadcasting from Disney’s El Capitan Entertainment Center in Hollywood.



In December 2019, Kimmel released a children’s book titled THE SERIOUS GOOSE, which he wrote and illustrated. Published by Random House Children’s Books, THE SERIOUS GOOSE was a New York Times bestseller and all proceeds from its sales are donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) and children’s hospitals around the country.



Outside of his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” duties, Kimmel has hosted some of the biggest events and moments in pop culture. In 2020, Kimmel was host of the Oscars for the second year in a row, a role for which he received wide critical acclaim. The move marks the first time the Academy Awards® telecast had the same host two years in a row since the 1990s. Previously, Kimmel hosted both the 64th and 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards as well as the 2012 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington D.C.