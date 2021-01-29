Motiv8 Foundation to auction Marcus Mariota’s MyCleats MyCause game cleats to benefit Hawaii Foodbank

The Motiv8 Foundation is hosting an online auction to benefit the Hawaii Foodbank. The auction will be launched on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (Hawaii time) and feature Las Vegas Raiders QB Marcus Mariota’s game cleats worn during the NFL’s MyCleats MyCause week 14 of the season. All money raised will go directly to the Hawaii Foodbank. Marcus will personally match whatever the winning bid to double the donation to the Hawaii Foodbank.

Marcus wore custom Nike game cleats that were created by Oregon artist Justin Tigner.

Tigner has designed several custom shoes for Marcus and Motiv8 and has overseen the art contest conducted each year (not this year due to pandemic) to produce past year’s Marcus cleats for MyCleats week.

Link to auction page, CLICK HERE.

Auction details

Starting Bid: $1000 with $100 increments

Duration: Bidding to end in 10 days. Highest bidder wins.

All proceeds to Hawaii Foodbank (with Marcus matching amount)