Day 2 of Billabong Pro Pipeline opens the Women’s bracket.

Hawaii’s five-time World Champion Carissa Moore, rising-star Bettylou Sakura Johnson, and 2022 Rookie of the Year, Gabriela Bryan demonstrated their local knowledge at Pipeline, securing their spots in the Quarterfinals.

Moore got off to a dominant start, taking her Opening Round heat win. She continued her momentum into the Round of 16, eliminating an in-form Spencer. With her spot secured in the Quarterfinals, she now hopes to improve on her runner-up result from last year and add a Billabong Pro Pipeline event win to her name.

“I think there’s just so much anticipation in the lead-up to that first event that carries so much weight and nerves,” said Moore. “It just felt good to rip the bandaid off, and to come away with the win is very nice. It’s a little inconsistent, but beautiful conditions, so there are some nice little barrels on offer.”

Bryan kicked off her second year on Tour in fantastic form, winning her Opening Round heat over Tour veterans Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) and Peterson with two Backdoor barrels. She then took on Macy Callaghan (AUS) in the Round of 16. Callaghan started strong, but Bryan once again found waves with opportunity, showing her ability to throw powerful turns and take the heat win.

This is also the second year on the CT for Sakura Johnson. She got off to a quick start in the Opening Round, finding the first Backdoor barrel of the women’s event and earning a 6.50. Sakura Johnson then secured the last spot in the Quarterfinals after a nail-biting battle with Caroline Marks (USA) in the last heat of the day.

Lay day on Friday. Next call will be Saturday morning.

Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Opening Round Results:

HEAT 1: Caroline Marks (USA) 6.36 DEF. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 4.84, Teresa Bonvalot (POR) 2.04

HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) 10.43 DEF. Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) 9.23, Alyssa Spencer (USA) 4.44

HEAT 3: Moana Jones Wong (HAW) 9.00 DEF. Macy Callaghan (AUS) 5.13, Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 2.80

HEAT 4: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 7.67 DEF. Brisa Hennessy (CRC) 3.87, Isabella Nichols (AUS) 1.87

HEAT 5: Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 10.66 DEF. Lakey Peterson (USA) 9.67, Caitlin Simmers (USA) 3.44

HEAT 6: Molly Picklum (AUS) 11.67 DEF. Tyler Wright (AUS) 7.63, Courtney Conlogue (USA) 5.40

Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Elimination Round Results:

HEAT 1: Caitlin Simmers (USA) 12.67 DEF. Alyssa Spencer (USA) 6.63, Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 6.43

HEAT 2: Teresa Bonvalot (POR) 6.34 DEF. Isabella Nichols (AUS) 4.73, Courtney Conlogue (USA) 4.60

Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Round of 16 Results:

HEAT 1: Brisa Hennessy (CRC) 7.40 DEF. Caitlin Simmers (USA) 4.93

HEAT 2: Lakey Peterson (USA) 12.34 DEF. Moana Jones Wong (HAW) 7.16

HEAT 3: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 9.10 DEF. Teresa Bonvalot (POR) 5.00

HEAT 4: Tyler Wright (AUS) 10.24 DEF. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 7.27

HEAT 5: Carissa Moore (HAW) 7.93 DEF. Alyssa Spencer (USA) 4.47

HEAT 6: Molly Picklum (AUS) 12.17 DEF. Isabella Nichols (AUS) 3.26

HEAT 7: Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 11.17 DEF. Macy Callaghan (AUS) 7.96

HEAT 8: Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) 9.03 DEF. Caroline Marks (USA) 8.30

Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Quarterfinal Matchups:

HEAT 1: Brisa Hennessy (CRC) vs. Lakey Peterson (USA)

HEAT 2: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) vs. Tyler Wright (AUS)

HEAT 3: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Molly Picklum (AUS)

HEAT 4: Gabriela Bryan (HAW) vs. Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW)