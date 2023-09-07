The highly anticipated competition window for the World Surf League (WSL) Finals is set to open this Friday in San Clemente, California.

Among the elite surfers participating, Hawaii’s very own Carissa Moore stands as the top seed in the women’s final five, pursuing her sixth career World Championship title.

Moore, the Olympic gold medalist hailing from Palolo Valley, is no stranger to championship victories. However, the 2023 season brings added significance, as it marks the inaugural year of the world title bearing the name of Hawaii’s legendary waterman, Duke Kahanamoku.

“It’s incredible that the WSL decided to name the world title trophy after Duke Kahanamoku. I think it’s very fitting,” Moore told KHON2 Sports. “I think, to be a world champion, it’s not only about being the best in the water, but it’s also about how you carry yourself and how you represent yourself. And Duke is kind of the epitome of a champion.”

Undoubtedly, this year’s World Championship holds a special place in Moore’s heart, as she expressed, “It would mean a lot to win the world title with his name on it.”

Moore, stands as the sole representative from Hawaii in the WSL Finals, and weather permitting, the single-day world championship tournament is scheduled to take place this Friday at Lower Trestles in California. Should there be any delays, the competition window remains open until September 16th.

WSL Finals schedule per World Surf League:

Match 1 for the women will see two new faces to the Rip Curl WSL Finals in rookie Caitlin Simmers (USA) and Molly Picklum (AUS). For the men, Match 1 will see Jack Robinson (AUS) up against CT sophomore Joao Chianca (BRA). The No. 4 seed will have predetermined priority over the No. 5 seed to start Match 1. This was an update made before the start of the 2023 CT season in the off-season. Match 1 will be the only heats that will have the predetermined priority.

Whoever wins Match 1 will then advance to face World No. 3 in Match 2: Caroline Marks (USA) for the women and Ethan Ewing (AUS) for the men.

The winner of Match 2 will then face off against the No. 2 ranked surfer: Tyler Wright (AUS) for the women and Griffin Colapinto (USA) for the men. The winner of Match 3 will then move on to the best-of-three Title Match, where they will face World No. 1, Carissa Moore (HAW) and Filipe Toledo (BRA). The first surfer to win two out of three Title Matches becomes the 2023 World Champion.

The crowning of the 2023 World Champions will immediately follow the final Title Match of the day.