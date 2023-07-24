Longtime Hawaii sportscaster Bobby Curran is back on the air, broadcasting from a makeshift studio in the guest room of his Hawaii Kai home.

On Monday, Curran returned to the morning slot on ESPN Honolulu for the first time in over a year, hosting the first hour of The Bobby Curran Show from 6 to 7 a.m.

Curran’s comeback follows a lifesaving double lung transplant surgery in November.

“From the minute I came out of surgery, I was thinking about getting back to work,” Curran told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I never lost sight of what I wanted to accomplish.”

Curran was also the longtime play-by-play voice for University of Hawaii football and men’s basketball teams, serving the role for over three decades. Last fall, after being diagnosed with emphysema and an oxygen intake deficiency, he was told a double lung transplant was necessary for survival. He also took the year off, as John Veneri did play-by-play for UH football while Josh Pacheco handled men’s basketball duties.

Following the successful surgery, Curran underwent rehabilitation in Arizona. The rehab caused him to miss his induction into the UH Sports Circle of Honor, a recognition he says was the most meaningful of his broadcasting career.

“I’m going to admit this. I’ve told other people this: There was no there’s no award I really care about except for that one,” Curran said. “I mean, the fact that you’ll be in perpetuity up on the wall in the stands in the Stan Sheriff Center, it’s sort of like, you mattered, you know? That’s how it felt.”

Curran is hoping to gradually increase his workload over time with the goal of eventually returning to his full three hour allotment.

“My goal is to come back and be better than I ever have been,” Curran said. “I’m proud of what I’ve gone through. It’s really exciting.”