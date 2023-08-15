The Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association (OHCRA) announced on Monday, the cancellation of the highly anticipated Molokai Hoe Canoe Race scheduled for October 8th.

The decision was made in response to the deadly Maui wildfires that ravaged the island, destroying the town of Lahaina and the continued relief efforts across the state.

In a statement, OHCRA said, “Given the gravity of the situation and the urgent need to allocate all available Maui County resources to support the Maui community impacted by the fires, OHCRA believes that postponing this year’s Molokai Hoe is not only a responsible course of action, but also a demonstration of unity and solidarity during times of crisis.”

Each year over a thousand paddlers from around the world compete in the 38+ mile Molokai Hoe which is considered the men’s world championship in outrigger canoe racing. The next running of the event will be the 72nd crossing of the treacherous Ka’iwi Channel.